MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-new audio series, exclusively on the Mirchi Plus App, titled 1000 Crore Ki Laash. Narrated by actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in his iconic voice, the six-episode true-fiction limited audio series takes inspiration from a popular crime controversy.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s compelling narration is sure to keep the listeners on the edge of their seats as it delves into the lives of the two protagonists. The 25-35minutes episodes take listeners through the duo’s extremely strained relationship making them anticipate the motive behind one of the character’s tragic death. The combination of Nawazuddin’s captivating narration, the remarkable music, and the background score which is an original composition of Mirchi makes for an immersive audio experience for the listeners. That’s not all! Listeners will get to witness Nawazuddin narrating the story in true Bollywood style and cracking some dark-humored punches, making 1000 crore ki Laash a must-listen.



Commenting on the show’s launch, Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL, Mirchi said, “As a leading multi-format, multi-content brand, Mirchi is always on the lookout for newer avenues to deliver best-in-class entertainment to its audiences. Through our newly launched app, Mirchi Plus, we aim to celebrate the love for stories in India and make it ‘Kahaniyo ka Asli Adda’bycurating multifarious audio shows across genres - crime, romance, horror, and thriller – for our listeners. Mirchi’s latest true-crime show, 1000 Crore Ki Laash, is a representation of the kind of enthralling stories that we plan on bringing for our audiences, exclusively on the Mirchi Plus App.”



Talking about the show, Indira Rangarajan, National Content Director, ENIL, Mirchi said, "We are excited to launch our first-ever audio web series show – 1000 Crore Ki Laash.

Voiced by Bollywood’s finest, Nawazuddin Siddiqui we hope it'll be a treat for those who love crime and thrillers. This is the first in the line of exciting audio shows we have in store for our audiences, watch this space.”

Catch the episodes of 1000 Crore Ki Laash only on the Mirchi Plus App.

