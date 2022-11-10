Mira Rajput Kapoor India's First Hair Muse for Schwarzkopf Professional

National, 10th November 2022: Leading global hair expert brand Schwarzkopf Professional, the frontrunners in hair expertise and innovation, recently introduced the versatile Mira Rajput Kapoor as their first-ever Hair Muse in India. Widely known for her grace and elegance, Mira embodies the brand's ethos and values of being innovative, empowering and ever-evolving. Mira will represent and advocate a key brand milestone as they launch a powerful campaign that brings forth Schwarzkopf Professional's global legacy of transforming, reinventing and elevating hair.

Schwarzkopf Professional as a brand has always pushed the envelope, whether with their top-notch quality products or initiatives. With its latest campaign, the brand stands for its mission to explore limitless hair possibilities by showcasing a world with infinite possibilities, a world of difference and without limitations where you can keep innovating and elevating by seizing every opportunity. Kick-starting their association, the brand has roped in its Hair Muse Mira Rajput Kapoor for an unconventional and fun campaign film that showcases the essence of the brand using the sound of the brand as a key identity driver.

"I feel excited and honored to be the first-ever Hair Muse representing Schwarzkopf Professional in India! My confidence and belief in the brand, as a customer has only grown over the years. And it now feels surreal to be representing the brand on a national level. Schwarzkopf Professional has always been an innovative, limitless brand that brings to us best-in-class hair care products. And with this association, we together, are set to be LIMITLESS!” shares Mira Rajput

Elaborating further on this association, Mr. Kartik Kaushik, Country Head - Henkel Consumer Brands, India and South Asia Export Markets says, “The growth trajectory of Schwarzkopf Professional India has been phenomenal. The brand entered into the Indian market in 2001, and yet, till date, we have stayed true to our brand DNA of consistently bringing in superlative products, benchmark-setting innovations and complete focus on customer-centricity, while, at the same time, challenging norms and embracing change. Collaborating with like-minded platforms and people has been an important aspect of our journey. Today, we are delighted to embark upon a new chapter in our brand journey with a stellar collaboration with Mira Rajput Kapoor as Schwarzkopf Professional’s Hair Muse. This association will help us continue in adding more consumers to the brand and demonstrate our supremacy in the Professional Hair Market in India”.

‘’Our latest campaign asserts our legacy and prowess with respect to the art of hairdressing in a trendsetting digital-first articulation. We intend to bring the brand story alive through a sensorial stimulation, leveraging sound as a medium, to stay connected with our audiences in a relevant & meaningful manner. Mira is a key voice in beauty and fashion among urban audiences and netizens; she perfectly resonates with Schwarzkopf Professional’s values of Authenticity, Confidence and Empowerment. We are elated about this association and hope to continue taking the brand from strength to strength.” says Shama Dalal, Head of Marketing - Henkel Beauty Care India