The handsome hunk of Tollywood, Rana Daggubati is going to marry Miheeka Bajaj on August 8th. The wedding festivities have started in the Daggubati's family. The families of Rana and Miheeka are busy finalising the venue and reports claim that the wedding might take place at the Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad. As of now, there is no official information, let us wait for it.

A couple of days ago, Rana stunned all and sundry by introducing his lady love to the entire world. Recently, he shared the roka pics on his Instagram page and made his fans celebrate the big news. As the wedding date is nearing, the preparations for the gala wedding have begun on both the sides. On the other hand, Miheeka Bajaj has dropped her pre-wedding celebrations pics on her Instagram page. Just have a look at the photos here!

Miheeka is looking stunning in her traditional wear. She wore a green-peach lehenga which is enhanced with intricate mirror and thread embroidery. Coming to her jewellery, the multi-coloured layered pearl set and matching maang tikka gave her a regal look and turned her into Rana’s princess.

Well, speaking about the makeup, she went with golden shimmery eye make up and gave a dose of red colour to her lips. In another picture, Miheeka went with a matching mask and looked super gorgeous. She stole the hearts of all the fashion freaks!

The photos of Rana are yet to come. Samantha Akkineni reacted to the post and called the bride 'Beauty'. Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Aashritha Daggubati also sang praises for her dearest friend by posting, 'You look gorgeous my miks.'

On the professional front, Rana will be seen in a trilingual, 'Haathi Mere Saathi' titled as Aranya in Telugu. In the movie, he will be seen as a 50 year old jungle man and according to the reports, he has undergone a strict training to shed more than 30 kilos from his body.