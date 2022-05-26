MIFF: 17th Edition of Mumbai International Film Festival Dates, Eligibility for Nominations

The 17th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction, and Animation films (MIFF-2022) will be held from 29 May to 4 June 2022 at the Films Division complex, Mumbai. MIFF is organized by the Films Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

Films that have been shot to completion from 1st September 2019 to 31st December 2021 are eligible for submitting entries in MIFF-2022.

Major highlights of the event include interactive sessions like workshops, masterclasses, open forums, and B2B sessions

MIFF has always emphasized how important documentary films are as they fill up the information needs of the people. As an attempt to make MIFF a people’s festival, the delegate fee has been set to a moderate amount of R. 300/-. However, no entry fee is charged for film students and media.