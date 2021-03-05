Middle Class Jokes Flood Internet Over COVID Vaccine Queue

Mar 05, 2021, 15:08 IST
- Sakshi Post

Satish Shah chose to wait in queue for three hours in scorching heat to get the COVID-19 vaccination by Ditching the VIP entrance. He said that he got "politely scolded" for the same. Now, Twitter is flooded with Maya Sarabhai's middle-class jokes from Sarabhai VS Sarabhai

"#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man", he wrote on Twitter. 

When a Twitter user questioned Shah if there was a VIP entrance, he said, "There’s no separate VIP entrance but provide back door vaccination for aged VIPs and the ones on wheelchairs."

