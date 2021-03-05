Middle Class Jokes Flood Internet Over COVID Vaccine Queue

Satish Shah chose to wait in queue for three hours in scorching heat to get the COVID-19 vaccination by Ditching the VIP entrance. He said that he got "politely scolded" for the same. Now, Twitter is flooded with Maya Sarabhai's middle-class jokes from Sarabhai VS Sarabhai.

"#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man", he wrote on Twitter.

When a Twitter user questioned Shah if there was a VIP entrance, he said, "There’s no separate VIP entrance but provide back door vaccination for aged VIPs and the ones on wheelchairs."

Thats so middle class Indrabadan sarabhai😁😁 https://t.co/7L5TEwPcea — doctor who🇮🇳 (@fierysoul89) March 2, 2021

Maya Sarabhai will punish u for this middle class Act😄😄😄

Ur surely an amazing person😍🙏 — Shweta (@shwetapriya_) March 2, 2021

Appreciate sir for not availing vip pass and acting like a common man. Respect 🙏🙏🙏 — Bhavesh Dedhia (@bhavesh86dedhia) March 2, 2021

Waiting for your turn in a queue is so middle class! :P

That's good to know sir! Wish you a healthy life. — Bhavya Shah (@Bk_shah1) March 2, 2021

I always imagine you as Indravadan, So aisi middle class baate mat karo Indu😂 — life is beautiful (@Anjalica25) March 2, 2021

3 ghante line mei khade rehke vaccine lagwana is so middle class https://t.co/2utBlwRP13 — I am the eggman| Beatles stan account (@zubinturakhiaa) March 3, 2021

Sir you truly are an inspiration !

But in Maya style .. Induuu VIP entry avail nahi kia ..how common man types middle class 🤪🤪 — BossSandy (@Sandhya00741402) March 2, 2021

