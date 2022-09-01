Los Angeles: New documentary revealed that American singer and King of pop Michael Jackson, who had taken to drugs in the last years before his death in June 2009, used upto 19 fake IDs to buy drugs.

According to the New York Post, the 50-year-old was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home after suffering cardiac arrest brought on by the anesthetic propofol, a kind of drug reportedly routinely administered by Jackson’s physician, Conrad Murray. Michael Jackson was also hooked on other drugs throughout his career, according to the documentary.

Michael Jackson had been taking the propofol in ‘Gatorade’-size bottles at the time of his death, according to Ed Winter, the assistant chief coroner for LA County.

After the singer’s death was ruled a homicide, Jackson’s physician was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison, serving just under two behind bars.

A new documentary on King of Pop ‘TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson’ is set to be released next week. According to the docu film, Murray endured the brunt of public hatred even though Michael Jackson was abusing drugs throughout much of his life in alarming doses and was allegedly easily enabled to do so by an array of other doctors.

“It’s a lot more complicated than just: Dr. Murray was at his bedside when he died,” Orlando Martinez, the LAPD detective assigned to Jackson’s death, says in the documentary.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Drug Racket With Modus Operandi Via Dark Web, Courier Service Busted

According to Murray, propofol “was the only way he (Jackson) could go to sleep, especially when he was getting ready for a tour.”

“It was not a big deal – he had been using it for decades, different doctors had given it to him from all around the world… and they allowed him to sometimes inject the medicine,” Murray, who routinely administered it to Michael Jackson, says.

According to addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky, the King of pop Jackson was taking Demerol at a whopping 300 milligrams at a time. The pop singer even mentions the substance in his 1997 track “Morphine.”

First contact with drugs

In 1984, Michael Jackson suffered both second and third-degree burns to his scalp during a pyrotechnic disaster while filming a Pepsi commercial and he was given painkillers to recuperate.

In Michael Jackson’s own words, drugs had taken over his life in the years that followed.

“I became increasingly more dependent on the painkillers to get me through the days of my tour,” Michael Jackson says in archived audio, explaining why he cancelled the latter part of his 1993 ‘Dangerous’ world tour and announced that he was going into treatment.

Hollywood dermatologist Arnold Klein, who died of natural causes at age 70 in 2015, admitted to dishing out the opioid Demerol along with more substances to the superstar.



As per TMZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin, MJ would get high on Demerol “for hours at a time” at Klein’s office.

“Dr. Klein was more than happy to oblige and he justified with minor procedures,” Levin says. “And he did this over and over and over again.”

Also Read: Largo Winch Director's Satire on Pawan Kalyan

Debbie Rowe, Jackson’s ex-wife who worked for Klein as an assistant for years claimed that Klein was known for doing unethical things to woo the Hollywood elite in his office.

“There were times he would write prescriptions for things that had nothing to do with what we were treating them for,” Rowe says in the doc.

Ed Winter, the assistant chief coroner for LA County, said Jackson had created 19 false aliases to collect different drugs, and Klein had kept a special book noting which prescriptions went to each fake identity.

Dr. Harry Glassman claims MJ had more than one doctor at his disposal to procure drugs.

“The way that Michael Jackson went about getting all these drugs was doctor shopping. He had multiple, different doctors that he was involved with and he would go to ‘Doctor A’ and ask for a sedative, and then he would go to ‘Doctor B’ and may ask for the same one,” Jackson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Harry Glassman, claims.

MJ’s physician Murray, who admits to having deeply cared for Jackson, says none of that information ( using fake IDs to buy drugs ) had ever been shared with him.

“He (MJ) made it look as though I was his sole physician… If I had known that Michael Jackson was going to a dermatologist’s office or any doctor and being shot up or dripped up with opioids on a daily basis, there would be a two-step dance. One, he has a problem; two, I’ll take you to where you need to be treated – and if you fail to do that, I am out,” Murray says.

“Michael Jackson was a drug addict and he was a master at manipulation because I was manipulated by Michael,” Murray says. “I did not enable him at any time in his addiction.

(With inputs from IANS)