Mia Khalifa Wild Card Entry Into Bigg Boss 16, Tweet Viral

Mia Khalifa often grabs attention with her pictures on social media. She is one of the most followed people on Instagram. Mia enjoys a fan following of 27.7 million, which is a huge any standards for a porn actress and model.

There was news that Mia Khalifa would be making an entry into Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant.

The actress took to Twitter to dismiss the claims. She stated in no uncertain terms that she would never step foot inside the Bigg Boss house. Mia Khalifa's tweet on Bigg Boss entry has gone viral.

Mia Khalifa also made it clear that she was neither approached by BB16 makers—Colors, nor did she express any interest in the show.

