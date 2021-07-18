Merise Merise To Have a Grand Release By PVR Picures !

Young Hero Dinesh Tej who rose to fame with Husharu and played the lead in Play Back film is coming up with his next titled Merise Merise. Actress Shweta Avasthi is the leading lady. A Romantic Wholesome Entertainer directed by debutant Pawan Kumar K and Produced by Venkatesh Kothuri under KOTHURI Entertainments LLP.

The Film has received a good response with its Teaser & Songs . After completing all the post production works, the Film is all set for a grand release in Telugu states on August 6th 2021 by PVR Pictures .

Talking about the same , Director Pawan Kumar said, With the support of Producer Venkatesh Kothuri we have successfully completed all the formalities related to Merise Merise. The Censor board members who certified our film a clean ‘ U ' , gave us an immediate thumbs up & appreciated after watching the film. We are overwhelmed that Prestigious PVR pictures are releasing our Film on August 6th.

We hope the audience also would enjoy the movie in theatres from 6th August.

Cast : Dinesh Tej , Shwetha Awasti , Sanjay Swaroop , Guri Raj , Bindu , Sandhya Janak , Mani ,Sashank , Nanaji.

Crew :

Banner - Kothuri Entertainments

Producer - Venkatesh Kothuri

Cinematographer- Nagesh Banell

Music - Karthik Kodagandla

Story, Direction - Pawan Kumar K

PRO : Sai Satish.