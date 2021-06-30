'Meri Pukaar Suno' Features On The Iconic Billboards Of New York And Los Angeles

Written and composed by iconic duo A.R. Rahman & Gulzar, released by Sony Music India, the song features Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, KS Chithra, Sadhana Sargam, Shashaa Tirupati, Armaan Malik & Asees Kaur

India, 30th June 2021: It’s been a day to remember for music fans around the world as National award winner Gulzar and Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman have released their anthem of hope – Meri Pukaar Suno. Released by Sony Music India, the soul-stirring track, filled with hope and positivity has been sung by singing sensations such as Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, KS Chithra, Sadhana Sargam and popular contemporary artists such as Armaan Malik, Shashaa Tirupati & Asees Kaur. Taking absolutely no time to strike the right chord, the song has made its presence felt not just in India, but all over the world. The song featured on two iconic billboards in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, 25th June.



The Billboard in LA



The two music maestros and seven vocalists are seen shinning bright as one makes their way past the larger than life billboards in the two metropolitan cities. Things don’t get any better than Godzilla and Mega-Zilla, which are two are of the largest and most spectacular displays in the poshest of locations possible. From the east coast to the west, these icons of the Indian music industry do also feature on the Marriott Billboard in Los Angeles.

Already trending in several countries, the song has transcended boundaries to remind each one of us that we shall overcome. With some of the biggest names in the music industry reiterating the message that there will be sunshine after the darkness, this inspiring song by Sony Music helps bring the faith and reassurance that we have lost in these hard times.