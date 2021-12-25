Memes, Jokes on RRR Movie Promotions

The RRR film is the most anticipated film of the year 2021. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and Shriya Sharan are also in the film. The movie is all set to hit theatres on January 7, 2022.

The film unit is doing promotions by traveling to other states and attending various shows. Till now, the film unit has given various interviews and also attended the Bigg Boss 15, Pro Kabbadi League, and Kapil Sharma Show. RRR T-shirts and tea cups are also printed.

Netizens created memes about RRR movie promotions and they went viral on social media. Here are some funny memes. Have a look...

Also Read: RRR Team on Bigg Boss 15 Sets For Movie Promotions

Nothing just a video of Tarak snd SSR promoting #RRRMovie 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1bBpWh0iM2 — RRRaghavendra👹 (@matiloomanikyam) December 25, 2021

Zomato interview.



Sahiba Bali :- If you have to Compare @tarak9999 Sir which Food item ??@AlwaysRamCharan :- Dont have to think So Much. He's like Non Vegetarian Thali ( Mixed Of Everything) #RRRMovie @RRRMovie — Sai Mohan #JrNtr 🌊 (@Sai_Mohan_999) December 24, 2021