Memes of The Day

May 31, 2021

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the COVID lockdown till June 10, with the same set of curfew restrictions. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision to extend the lockdown after a review meeting was conducted over the current COVID-19 scenario in the state. The curfew, which was imposed from May 5 after a steep upward spiral in the Coronavirus cases in the state was supposed to end on May 31.