Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj and their newborn son have tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her Instagram and wrote, "Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little one have been tested positive for COVID... We have informed everyone who have come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results.... I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment... Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious." Here is the post.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married in 2018 and welcomed her son on October 22 at a private hospital in Bengaluru. She fondly calls the little one as Jr Chiru.

Meghana Raj in an interview said that, "I don’t know if I am strong. Once Chiru died, I felt like the very foundation I was living on collapsed suddenly. I am someone who used to plan everything to the 'T'. Chiru was just the opposite. He lived for the present and always told me to enjoy the moment. After his death, I learned that it is very important to enjoy the happiness in the present. One never knows what tomorrow will be like."

Chiranjeevi Sarja stepped into film industry with the movie, Vayuputra. He acted in various films like Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka. The actress breathed his last on 7 June 2020 due to heart attack.