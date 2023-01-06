Megastar Chiranjeevi and mass maharaja Ravi Teja are all set to enthrall audiences in Waltair Veerayya which will be releasing exactly in a week on January 13th as a Sankranthi gift. Director Bobby made it an out-and-out entertainer comprised of action and other elements. The movie completed all the formalities including the censor and all the hurdles are clear now for the massive release of the movie.

Experience a sample of the mega mass Poonakaalu, as the theatrical trailer of the movie, will be dropped tomorrow and then the grand pre-release event will be held on January 8th, Mythri Movie Makers stated on Twitter. The announcement poster shows Chiranjeevi in an angry avatar as he is set to take on his opponents amidst a festive backdrop.

Waltair Veerayya will be high on entertainment and Chiranjeevi will be seen in a vintage hilarious role. Ravi Teja’s special in the second half will be one of the biggest highlights. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scored a blockbuster album. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi.

The ambitious project of Bobby Kolli is made on a high budget and produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay.

