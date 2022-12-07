In a big update and great news for Megastar Chiranjeevi's fans, his upcoming film, Waltair Veerayya is getting ready for a Sankranti release. The mass action flick directed by Bobby will release on January 13, 2023, a day ahead of Sankranti.

The actor took to Twitter to announce the locking of the date much to the delight of his numerous fans who were waiting for the news about the release date of Waltair Veerayaa. The teaser was launched last month and generated much hype and the voice-over by Mass Maharaj actor Ravi Teja at the end of the teaser garnered even more attention.

Waltair Veerayya is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi, the film also marks the second reunion of Chiranjeevi with Ravi Teja. Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha play important roles in the movie. Music is composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. Story, Dialogues & Direction by KS Ravindra (Bobby Kolli), and the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

Also Read: Venkatesh Birthday Special: Narappa To Release In Theatres On December 13