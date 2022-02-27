Megastar Chiranjeevi's First Look in Bhola Shankar on Mahashivaratri

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mega Massive Action Entertainer “Bholaa Shankar” being directed by stylish maker Meher Ramesh and mounted on grand scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is currently being shot in Hyderabad with the prime cast participating in it.

The film’s pre-look called Swag Of Bholaa was released earlier by the makers and the response for the same was terrific. Now, it’s time for the first look. Bholaa Shankar’s first look will be launched on March 1st, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivarathri at 9:05 AM. It’s an ideal time to release the first look, as Chiranjeevi plays the titular role of Shankar which is the other name for Lord Shiva.

National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is playing Chiranjeevi’s sister, while Dazzling Beauty Tamannaah will be seen as the leading lady in this commercial entertainer that will have emotions and other elements in right proportions.

Young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks, while Dudley cranks the camera. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues are by Thirupathi Mamidala, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh will take care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres, this year.

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Prabhas Seenu etc.

Technical Crew:

Director: Meher Ramesh

Producer: Ramabrahmam Sunkara

Banner: AK Entertainments

Ex-Producer: Kishore Garikipati

Music: Mahati Swara Sagar

DOP: Dudley

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Production Designer: AS Prakash

Story Supervision: Satyanand

Dialogues: Thirupathi Mamidala

Fight Masters: Ram-Laxman, Dileep Subbarayan, Kaeche Kampakdee

Choreography: Sekhar Master

Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam, Srimani, Sirasri

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

VFX Supervisor: Yugandhar

Publicity Designers: Anil-Bhanu

Digital Media Head: Viswa CM

Line Production: Meherr Creations