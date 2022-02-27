Megastar Chiranjeevi's First Look in Bhola Shankar on Mahashivaratri
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mega Massive Action Entertainer “Bholaa Shankar” being directed by stylish maker Meher Ramesh and mounted on grand scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is currently being shot in Hyderabad with the prime cast participating in it.
The film’s pre-look called Swag Of Bholaa was released earlier by the makers and the response for the same was terrific. Now, it’s time for the first look. Bholaa Shankar’s first look will be launched on March 1st, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivarathri at 9:05 AM. It’s an ideal time to release the first look, as Chiranjeevi plays the titular role of Shankar which is the other name for Lord Shiva.
National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is playing Chiranjeevi’s sister, while Dazzling Beauty Tamannaah will be seen as the leading lady in this commercial entertainer that will have emotions and other elements in right proportions.
Young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks, while Dudley cranks the camera. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.
Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues are by Thirupathi Mamidala, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh will take care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.
Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres, this year.
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Prabhas Seenu etc.
Technical Crew:
Director: Meher Ramesh
Producer: Ramabrahmam Sunkara
Banner: AK Entertainments
Ex-Producer: Kishore Garikipati
Music: Mahati Swara Sagar
DOP: Dudley
Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh
Production Designer: AS Prakash
Story Supervision: Satyanand
Dialogues: Thirupathi Mamidala
Fight Masters: Ram-Laxman, Dileep Subbarayan, Kaeche Kampakdee
Choreography: Sekhar Master
Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam, Srimani, Sirasri
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar
VFX Supervisor: Yugandhar
Publicity Designers: Anil-Bhanu
Digital Media Head: Viswa CM
Line Production: Meherr Creations