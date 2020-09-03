Megastar Chiranjeevi To Work With Mani Sharma's Son?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy in setting up a line up of projects. Going by the reports in the film Nagar, we came to know that Chiranjeevi might do the remake of the movie Vedalam. Vedalam might come under the direction of Meher Ramesh.

If the reports are true, Mani Sharma's son Mahathi Swara Sagar will be the music director for the film. Most likely, the young composer will be locked for the movie. Already, Sagar scored a tune and he even sent it to Chiranjeevi who immensely liked it.

Meher Ramesh is working on the script currently and he wants to make sure to score a very big hit with Chiranjeevi. The project might begin next year. More details on the film will come out soon.