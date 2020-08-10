Megastar Chiranjeevi has set the foot on Twitter, recently. He is staying active on social media and is sharing some of the interesting things. Chiranjeevi turned into a chef and prepared fish curry to his mother.

He shared the video on his Instagram. In the video, one could see Chiru preparing tamarind marinated fish fry. The video went viral in no time. After preparing the dish, Chiranjeevi awaits his mother's verdict. Finally, he got appreciation from his mother, she says 'Wow' after eating. Check out the video here.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is being forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus stimulated lockdown. The regular shoot of the movies has been halted as the number of the coronavirus cases are increasing.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Acharya, helmed by Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal is going to share space with Megastar. It marks the second-time collaboration of Chiru and Kajal. Earlier, they were seen together for the flick Khadi no.150 which declared as a box office hit.