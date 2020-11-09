Megastar Chiranjeevi who was suppose to commence shooting for his latest film Acharya had undergone the Coronavirus test and results were positive.

The 65-year-old actor said that hehad undergone a mandatory COVID-19 test as part of the safety protocol before joining the sets of his upcoming movie Acharya. “I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon,” he said in a letter to fans and the media.

In an update from his Twitter handle he had said that though he had no symptoms though he had tested positive and was going into home quarantine.He also requested those who had met him in the past few days to get themselves tested as well.

Chiranjeevi's much awaited Acharya was suppose to start shooting but was halted due to COVID. Now with him going into quarantine the shooting will be stalled for another fifteen days. We also have to wait and see if his wife Surekha, mother Anjana and his grandchildren whom he had been interacting with are fine.

It may be recollected that Megastar had turned chef at home and shared a cute video of him cooking KFC chicken for his grandaughters Nivrithi and Samhitha which he posted on his Social media handles with a caption ,'' it's always fun to cook, even more so when your Assistants are such enthusiastic little kids! So let's see how this pans out :)

Check out the video here:

The Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Acharya was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the makers of the film had finally decided to head back to the sets and resume shoot from November. It was supposed to be a month-long schedule and the movie was slated for Summer 2021 release.

Meanwhile Kajal Aggarwal who recently tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu is said to resume shooting post Diwali after her honeymoon.But now with the Chiranjeevi testing positive she gets to extend her vacation and join only after the 15 days period.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company.