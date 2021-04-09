Megastar Chiranjeevi Quits Movie Arts Association MAA: Here's Why

Apparently, Chiru, who is also the Founder-President of MAA, stepped down citing his busy work schedule, including his commitment to promote his film, Acharya.

V.K. Naresh, President of MAA, has acknowledged that he had received the actor’s resignation. “We have received the letter; he tendered his resignation from his position a couple of days back citing busy personal and professional commitments,” said Naresh.

Despite his official reasons for quitting, the popular opinion is that Chiru’s real reasons are quite different. Over the last couple of years, the board members and executive committee of MAA have been accused of misuse of funds, and have been trading charges in public besides locking horns over administrative issues.

Meanwhile, Siva Balaji, Joint-Secretary of MAA, reiterates that Chiranjeevi’s resignation was purely because of his busy schedule, and says he’s unable to understand why the media is focussing on this issue and why the step is being projected “in a wrong way.”

The disciplinary and reconciliation committee of MAA also has Mohan Babu and Jayasudha as its members. Chiranjeevi is presently shooting for his upcoming movie Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is slated for release in the second half of this year and also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan among others.