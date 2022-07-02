Megastar Chiranjeevi –Mohan Raja - Konidela Productions And Super Good Films – Godfather First Look On July 4th

Megastar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated film Godfather being directed by Mohan Raja and produced on grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films is nearing completion. The big update is here. The movie’s first look poster will be launched on July 4th at 5:45 PM. The makers made the announcement through this intense poster where there are people waiting for the arrival of The Godfather.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is playing an enormous role. The movie will have an atom bombing swinging song on the two megastars. The choreography for this special dance number is by Prabhu Deva, while music is scored by S Thaman.

Nayanthara is playing an important role, while Puri Jagannadh will be seen in a crucial character. Satya Dev is also playing a full-length role in the movie.

Master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while Suresh Selvarajan is the art director.

The film is produced jointly by RB Choudary and NV Prasad, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it.