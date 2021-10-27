Megastar Chiranjeevi, Meher Ramesh, Anil Sunkara’s Bholaa Shankar Muhurtham Fixed

An auspicious day is set for the launch of Megastar Chiranjeevi and stylish maker Meher Ramesh’s

Massive Film

“Bholaa Shankar” to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. The mass action entertainer that marks first time collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh will have its muhurtham ceremony on November 11th 7:45 am .The regular shoot of the movie commences from 15th of November.

Keerthy Suresh will play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film which banks on brother-sister sentiment. Lead actress to pair opposite Chiranjeevi will be announced soon.

Young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks for the film and he got appreciation for his background score for title poster which was unveiled for megastar’s birthday.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

The film will boast of a stellar cast and distinguished craftsmen will be part of it. The makers will announce the other cast and technical crew of the movie soon.

Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres in 2022.