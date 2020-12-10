Megastar Chiranjeevi Donates 1 Lakh For Mahabubabad Fan Daughter's Wedding

MAHABUBAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi has always been in the forefront of philanthropic activities like the blood donation drives, or about the welfare of the workers in the Tollywood industry or his fans. Chiranjeevi proved his large heartedness once again by sending one lakh Rupees to one of his ardent fans from Telangana, for his daughter's wedding.

Right after his niece Niharika Konidela's wedding, he has brought joy to the family of Bonagiri Shekhar from Mahabubabad town. Shekar who earns a meagre living by selling snacks has been a huge fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi since the last 30 years. Shekhar has been actively participating in all the state-level service programs of the Megastar. He has two daughters named Varsha and Nikhitha.

Chiranjeevi got to know about his financial status and came forward to help his fan after getting to know that Shekhar's elder daughter was getting married on December 19. He sent a cheque of one Lakh to the family. The cheque was handed over to Shekhar through the Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Nayak.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that it was heartening to see that actor Chiranjeevi donated the amount and sought God's blessings to be showered on him.

Shekhar who turned emotional after receiving the amount said that Chiranjeevi has turned saviour even as his own relatives could not come to help him during times of need.

Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank CEO R Ravanaswamy Naidu said that Chiranjeevi had specifically told them that they should tell him if any of his fans were in trouble.