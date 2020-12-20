Megastar Chiranjeevi Cameo In Bigg Boss Contestant Sohel's Debut Movie

‘Victory belongs to those who persevere’, and nothing tests your patience more than staying away from your near and dear ones for a period of 105 days at a stretch. After enthralling the viewers for more than 3 months, Abhijeet emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The next contestant who got equally popular to Abhijeet is none other than Sohel. The buzz on social media suggests that Sohel had more chances to become runner up but he opted out of the show by taking a briefcase with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

As you all might aware, Megastar Chiranjeevi was a guest of honor at the show. Looks like Chiranjeevi might be closely following the show as he got Sohel’s favorite mutton biryani for him to the sets especially for him. Sohel requested Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna to help him in his debut movie and he hasn’t mentioned what kind of help he wants. But, Chiranjeevi asked him for a cameo role in Sohel’s debut movie. It remains to be seen when Sohel’s debut movie will go on floors. More details about Sohel's debut movie are awaited.

In the meantime, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in ‘Acharya’ which is being helmed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions. The film is slated for release next year.