Megastar Chiranjeevi Among Tollywood Celebrities to Mourn Death of Narayan Das

Telugu film producer, distributor, and the president of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Narayan Das Narang breathed his last at a private hospital on Tuesday morning. He financed Telugu movies like Love Story, and Lakshya under the banner of Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and expressed grief over the death of Narayan Das. Here is the tweet made by Chiru.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him."

Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. pic.twitter.com/SLe1OCCOeZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 19, 2022

Gopi Mohan tweeted, “Renowned film distributor, financier, and producer Sri Narayan Das Naarang garu is no more. Deepest Condolences to his family!”

Sudheer Babu expressed his shock by the death of Narayan Das and wrote, "Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered… My deepest condolences to the family."

Sushant tweted, "May you rest peacefully Sir. Your contribution to cinema will always be remembered.. Strength to the family and loved ones Shri #NarayanDasNarang garu."

