Just two weeks left for the Tollywood undisputed king Megastar Chiranjeevi to celebrate his birthday. The Boss will celebrate his birthday on 22nd August and it marks his 65th birthday. If there wasn't the coronavirus pandemic, then the birthday celebrations of the 'Sye Raa' hero would have been massive.

Sadly, all the celebrations have got canceled. His fans are eagerly waiting for the big day. They have started the groundwork for Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations.

Yes, what you read is right. For the first time in the film industry, a common motion poster will be unveiled by 65 popular celebrities on the occasion of Chiru’s birthday. Stars from different industries are going to unveil the Common motion poster. Can’t wait to watch it, right! A big yes.

On the other hand, Ram Charan Yuvashakti fans association is also planning to release a song Megastar Mega rap on August 22nd.

Apart from these all, the makers of Chiru’s next film, Acharya is also planning to release a special posters from the film. Koratala Siva is the captain of the ship. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in the film. According to sources, Chiranjeevi is expected to announce his upcoming projects on his birthday.