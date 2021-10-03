Mega Thirumana Vaibavam on Zee Tamil Every Sunday in October

With the wedding season around the corner, Zee Tamil is set to give us major wedding vibes with a ‘Mega Thirumana Vaibavam’ throughout October. Featuring four of the most anticipated weddings of Zee Tamil’s fan-favorite lead pairs from Ninaithale Inikkum, Gokulathil Seethai, Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal and Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham, every Sunday will be a grand celebration. Additionally, the channel is also kick-starting the month with blockbuster movies and direct to television premieres.

Based on India’s biggest undercover operation, ‘Wild Dog’ will air on Saturday, 2nd October at 9 am. Directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, the critically acclaimed movie features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles. The movie is a dramatised story based on true incidents and was made as an ode to the NIA officers.

Also Read: Tollywood Disowns Pawan Kalyan Stand on AP Online Ticketing Policy

Kickstarting the wedding celebrations on Sunday, 3rd October at 2:30 pm, is Ninaithalae Inikum’s 2.5hr wedding special. This episode will showcase unforeseen problems that arise between the chalk and cheese duo Siddharth and Bommi thus eventually bringing them closer.

But that’s not all! Premiering directly on television is Vetri Duraisamy’s Endravadhu Oru Naal at 5pm. Featuring Vidharth, Ramya Nambeesan, Ilavarasu, and Master Raghavan, the story revolves around a farming family who considers their cattle to be of prime importance. The film goes on to narrate the emotions of the family when their cattle are threatened and also shows the lengths that they can go to save them.

For round-the-clock updates about your favourite shows, follow Zee Tamil on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter!