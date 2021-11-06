Mega Power Star Ram Charan Launched First Look Of Suma Kanakala's Jayamma Panchayathi

Popular anchor, television presenter and host Suma Kanakala is making a re-entry into films with a village drama film. Today, mega power star Ram Charan launched the title and first look of the film.

The film is titled interesting as Jayamma Panchayathi and the first look poster presents Suma Kanakala in an intense avatar. Sporting red round bindi, Suma looks fierce in the first look poster in red color saree. Due to her excess force in grinding with a pestle, cracks are formed to the mortar.

The village atmosphere is explored in the poster that sees different elements. Going by the poster, Suma plays an authoritative role in the movie. The first look poster makes a good impression on the film.

Billed to be a village drama, Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu is making his directorial debut with the movie, while Balaga Prakash is producing it as Production No 2 of Vennela Creations.

Ace composer MM Keeravani provides music for the film, while Anush Kumar takes care of the camera department.

The film’s shoot is nearing completion and the makers are planning to release it soon.

