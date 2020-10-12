Megastar Chiranjeevi slotted Acharya as Independence Day release in 2020 and then he wanted to work on Lucifer remake for Sankranthi or Summer slot. Then work on Vedalam remake to not miss Sankranthi slot in 2022. Giving himself time to recover and movie teams ample time to plan the production without going for hectic schedules.

But the pandemic has made him sit at home for 6 months and he might start shooting only in December for Acharya as Siva Koratala has plans to complete Ram Charan's portions in a 30 days schedule during November-December period. As per the sources, RRR film shoot will go on during the same period with Alia Bhatt, mainly. At the end of the schedule, Ram Charan might have to join the team for a song shoot.

Keeping that in mind, the Acharya team is planning their schedules. After Chiranjeevi joins the shoot, Koratala Siva has plans to finish the movie in non-stop schedules with breaks for Megastar.

Chiranjeevi has instructed Meher Ramesh, the director of his Vedalam remake to finish their shoot in 3 months time, so that he can work on Lucifer remake with VV Vinayak as director. He even instructed director Bobby to be ready with a bound script by June of 2021, so that they sit and make changes to it for the film to start shooting immediately post Lucifer.

He wants Achaya to release in Summer of 2021 with no further delays and Vedalam remake by Dussehra 2021. Lucifer remake could release in Summer 2022 and again for Dussehra 2022, he wants Bobby film to release. He thinks this will help exhibitors to recover from all the losses they have faced in 2020 and set an example for other stars to finish their big films quickly in this two years time. Sai Pallavi is almost finalised to star as Chiru's sister in the Vedalam remake!