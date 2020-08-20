Mega Fans or the fans of actor Chiranjeevi have been hoping to see their matinee idol in action with a teaser like Balakrishna. Earlier, from Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's next film, the team released a special teaser shot for the actor's birthday, to please his fans.

Chiranjeevi fans expected a little dialogue bit or a teaser as well, from Acharya. But team Acharya preferred to not release anything yet, as they don't have clarity on the release date. They don't even have clarity on when to start shooting again.

They hope to re-start post Duseehra festival in October. They started working on production design with art department and director, Koratala Siva has been overlooking the new designs to accommodate safety measures, according to Government directions.

Once they shoot for a while, they will understand the complete practical difficulties to proceed and then they will plan further schedules with that information in the hand. For now, they want to try out a strategy that they have developed over past few months to shoot with less crew.

Chiranjeevi has shaven off his beard and moustache to try on a different look for these new portions. Well, fans are excited that motion poster with Mani Sharma's BGM will be out on 22nd August while they are disappointed that there is no dialogue teaser to counter Balakrishna fans on their star's birthday.