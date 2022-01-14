Mega Family Bhogi Bonfire: Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej Compete to Make Broken Dosas For Family

The Mega family members always celebrate festivals and other important occasions together. They celebrated Bhogi at one place this year as well. Varun Tej shared a lovely video on his Instagram in which one could see Varun lighting the bonfire. Later, Varun and Chiranjeevi could be seen making dosas. Chiranjeevi spoils the dosa made by Varun and said that he is jealous of Varun's dosa and called it upma. Later, they served dosas to Panja Vaishnav Tej and Sai Dharam Tej. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Like every year, a live counter of dosas and other delicious breakfasts was set up for everyone.

Niharika Konidela also shared a video in which one could see all the mega family members enjoying the festival. Here is the video, just give a look at it.