Finally, actress Niharika's wedding is on the cards. The daughter of veteran actor Naga Babu, has been in a relationship with Chaitanya for quite some time. He hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. The couple is all set to get engaged on August 13. Varun Tej further revealed that the couple may tie knot at a later date but the engagement ceremony will take place next month. He stated that his family is pretty excited and looking forward to the ceremony. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, who are brothers of Naga babu, will also be joining the ceremony.

Niharika featured in few films ‘Oka Manasu’ and ‘Suryakantham’ but failed to make her mark as the two films turned out to be disasters at the box office. Currently, Niharika is busy with her other professional commitments.