Meet The Winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are busy debating about the winner and runner-up of the show. Social media is filled with tweets and instagram posts about BBK9 contestants. Viewers and netizens are posting and trending their favourite contestants on social media for win. Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 finale will air tonight and tomorrow at 7.30 p.m on Colors Kannada.

Colors Kannada channel released a promo of the eliminated contestants performing on the BBK9 grand finale stage. In the promo, we can see Prashanth Sambargi and Amulya Gowda’s performances.

Check out the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 finale promo:

Rakesh Adiga is trending on Twitter for the last three days. His fans are trending #RakeshForWin and rooting for him on social media. Raki fans are requesting the audience to cast their votes for him to ensure he is in the top position with the highest vote percentage. Rakesh Adiga is clearly the hot favourite to win Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

We can say that Rakesh Adiga defeated Roopesh Shetty in the finale voting line and standing in the first position. There are many pages created on Rakesh Adiga by his fans, and a few pages are AmulyRaki. A section of the audience loved Rakesh and Amulya's bond in the house. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are excited to know who will bag the trophy tonight. Let us wait and watch what the BBK9 makers have in store for us.

