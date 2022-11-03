Meet Virat Kohli's Buddy in Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is the most watched and popular reality show on Telugu small screen. Akkineni Nagarjuna's own style of hosting the show has brought the show extra entertainment. The contestants who enter the Bigg Boss Telugu house will entertain the audience and comes out of the house with a fame which might be positive or negative that is based on their performance. The contestants who entered Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 house are Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Geetu Royal, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Rajashekar, Revanth, Rohit, Shrihan, Sri Satya, Vasanthi, RJ Surya, Arjun, Sudeepa, Chanti, Arohi, Neha, Abhinaya, and Shani. As of now the contestants who are out of the show are RJ Surya, Arjun, Sudeepa, Chanti, Arohi, Neha, Abhinaya, and Shani.

Do you know in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Rajashekar is a good friend of Virat Kholi? Yes, the source close to us said that Rajashekar is one of the close friend of Virat Kholi and other cricketers through ad shootings. Rajashekar is an Indian model and actor who has mostly worked in Tollywood. Rajashekar began his career as a model in the television advertisement industry, appearing in advertisements for Kalavaibhav, Flipkart, Bhandhan Tiles, and Sneha Chicken. Rajashekar made his television debut in the Kalyana Vaibhogam serial and later appeared in the Manasantha Nuvve serial.