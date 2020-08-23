Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make a tremendous comeback to the silver screen. He was last seen in ‘World Famous Fighter’ which wasn’t well-received by the audience.

Now, new reports are emerging that Vijay Deverakonda has signed his next project with director Indraganti Mohan Krishna. It is going to be the costliest budget film.

Dil Raju will be producing it and the film is expected to be made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film is expected to go on floors next year. On the other hand, Deverakonda is also holding talks with director Shiva Nirvana for another project. Shiva rose to fame with ‘Ninnu Kori’.

Vijay Deverakonda had a dream of working with Puri Jagannadh, and finally, it has been fulfilled. Currently, he is occupied with ‘Fighter’ under Puri Jagannadh's direction which also features Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey as the female lead in the film.

Fighter is co-produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Fighter' film.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Deverakonda is staying indoors. He is spending quality time with his family members. Recently, Deverakonda welcomed a new member in his family and introduced his adorable pet dog to his fans. There’s no doubt that Deverakonda has found a way to spend beautiful evenings at home with his new friend.

The latest pictures of Deverakonda on Instagram is proof. We have gathered a few of them for our readers. Take a look at it: