Meet The Two More Controversial Contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are enjoying as the real game hasn't started yet. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are waiting for high fights and arguments between the contestants. Prashanth has already started his game with small arguments and fights. In the recent promo, we can see Prashanth and Roppesh Rajanna are fighting over some issue. Prashanth raises his voice and opposes Roopesh Rajanna on his wasting of water gyan. Roopesh Rajanna and Prashanth Sambargi are the two controversial contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house.

BBK9 viewers expected that for sure they both will get into an ugly fight as each day passed. Outside the Bigg Boss Kannada show, Roopesh Rajanna and Prashanth Sambargi are controversial celebs over the social issues happening in society. We can say that Roopesh Rajanna is like Chandrachud in BBK8. In Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 Chandrachud and Prashanth's fight got Colors Kannada highest TRP rating. Though BBK viewers were irritated by their fights, they did not miss to watch an episode. Even in BBK9, Colors Kannada channel producers might expect the same from Roopesh Rajanna and Prashanth Sambargi. Let us wait and see what the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 makers have in store for us. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

