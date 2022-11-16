Meet The Top 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

It has been more than two months since Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 went on air. The show, hosted by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, has been thoroughly followed by its fans.

The reality show's latest season started its journey with 22 contestants; the number has come down to eight contestants after 10 weeks. Each and every contestant in the house is giving stiff competition to each other to survive till the finale. The buzz on social media doing the rounds about the five finalists of the show is here.

Inaya, Revanth, Keerthy, Raj and Sri Satya are likely to be the top five finalists of the current season.

Who will clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Let us know in the Comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 11th Week Voting Results