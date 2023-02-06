Meet The Top 5 Finale Contestants Of Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading towards the grand finale in six more days. Bigg Boss 16 has got the highest TRP rating, and contestants gave controversial content to the show. The audience enjoyed the high drama, and the fights between the contestants never missed an episode to watch. Equally, they were active on social media platforms to discuss about the contestants' performances. The contestants who are left in the BB16 house for finale race are Nimrit Kaur, Shalin, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka. In tonight’s episode, Nimrit will get eliminated based on the audience votes.

The sources say that Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin are the top 5 finalists for the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. Well, the top three contestants who are highly predicted for the winner and runner-up of the show are Priyanka, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare. The majority of the audience says that Priyanka has high chance of bagging the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.