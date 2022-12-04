Meet Top 5 Contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 9

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are making the show more interesting and impressing the audience with their smart games and performances. Viewers are rooting for their favourite contestants to win as the show approaches its grand finale.Currently, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Aryavardhan, Amulya Gowda, and Arun Sagar are predicted to be the top five contestants in the BBK9 finale week. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 audience strongly believes that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga will emerge as the winner and runner up of the show. It is worth mentioning that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh are competing with each other. Similarly, their fans are seizing every opportunity to trend them on social media.

Now BBK9 viewers say that Rupesh Rajanna is also getting into the race with his changed behaviour on the show. Earlier, Rupesh Rajanna was rude and was getting into a controversial fight over silly reasons with his contenders. But Rupesh Rajanna's other side of humour sense is loved by the audience. We can say that his humour is the only reason to save him from elimination. Netizens are enjoying Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, and Rupesh Rajanna's combination after the tasks. A section of the audience says that Rupesh Rajanna may replace one of the top five contestants. Do you agree with it? Comment below.