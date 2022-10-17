Meet The Top 5 Contestants of Bigg Boss 16

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 16 contestants are revealing their real faces in the house and forming into groups. At present, there is one group which is badly getting trolled on social media platforms. If you already guessed, Yes, it is Nimrit Kaur's group.

In the Sunday episode with Shekhar Suman, one of the audience questioned Nimrit about why she was forming groups during the tasks.

Nimrit shoots down the allegations, but Priyanka raises her voice saying "everyone can see the group in the house except the person formed it". Nimrit and Priyanka Chahar have been fighting since day one of the show.

Well, after two weeks, the contestants who are getting massive support from the Bigg Boss 16 viewers are Abdu, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, and MC Stan. Netizens are loving Abdu and Archana Gautam's humor in the BB16 house.

Ankit and MC Stan are getting support for their straightforwardness and not acting fake. Earlier, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya tweeted saying, "The only real people inside the house are Shiv Archana Abdu Ankit & Stan! They aren’t pretending to be anyone else. Jaise hain In real life waise hi hain ghar ke andar!".

Many of BB16 viewers agreed to Rahul Vaidya's observations. According to social media analysis, the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Abdu, Archana, Ankit, MC Stan, and Priyanka Chahar. Who is your top five contestants in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.

Also Read: BB16 New Captain: Fireworks in House