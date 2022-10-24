Meet the Top 5 Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has successfully entered its eighth week. The contestants in the house are trying to get into the good books of the audience, so that they can escape elimination. Arjun Kalyan is the most recent contestant to get evicted from the show. Arjun's elimination was a bit shocking to the contestants and viewers. Talking about contestants' performances in the task, contestants were not serious about the tasks or Bigg Boss announcements until last week, but after they received punishment from and starved for a day, they are back on form. In the recent promo, we can see real faces and ugly arguments between the contestants over eight weeks of nominations. The contestants who got nominated for the eight-week eviction process are Rohit, Vasanthi, Singer Revanth, Shrihan, Geetu, Satya, Marina, Aditya, and Adi Reddy.

Well, as eight weeks have passed away, it's time to predict the top five contestants who deserve to be in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 finale round. With each day passing, contestants in the glasshouse are changing their strategies and equations to win the tasks, Based on that, there are huge debates and discussions happening on social media platforms. As per the social media and Twitter analysis, the top five contestants are Revanth, Shrihan, Geetu Royal, Faima, and RJ Surya or Adi Reddy. Comment below with your top five contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.