Meet Top 4 Contestants in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 fights and arguments are making a loud noise on the internet. The contestants are getting into nasty fights over the ration task. MC Stan And Archana's fight in yesterday’s episode made the audience glued to their televisions. A section of the audience are having discussions on social media about the fight. On the other hand, BB16 viewers are trolling Sajid Khan for instigating MC Stan to get into a physical fight with Archana Gautam. Anyway, Shiv stopped MC Stan from getting into a physical fight. Meanwhile, as per the Bigg Boss 16 Twitter poll, the top four contestants are Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shiv Thakare.

Bigg Boss 16 social media polling results show Priyanka Chahar in the top position. Priyanka Chahar is the most popular and favorite contestant in the Bigg Boss 16 house. She has doubled her popularity after entering the show. The majority of the audience predicts Priyanka Chahar will bag the trophy. Priyanka's haters expected that she would go down after Ankit Gupta’s elimination, but she proved them wrong and stood back strong. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are impressed with Priyanka’s straightforwardness and personality in the house. What is your opinion on Priyanka Chahar’s game? Comment below.