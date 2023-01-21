Meet The Top 3 Finalists of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are headed toward the grand finale. The show curtains will be down tomorrow, and viewers are excited to know which contestant will bag the trophy. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are having discussions on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up of the show. Amudhavanan walked out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house by taking a Rs 13 lakh cash prize offered by Bigg Boss. So the contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house are Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, and Nandini.

As per the unofficial Bigg Boss 6 Tamil reports, Shivin, Azeem, and Vikraman are in the top three positions. Shivin, Azeem, and Vikraman have recorded the highest voting percentages. According to sources, they all have the same score with a slight difference. The majority of the audience predicts that Azeem may lift the trophy. But a section of the audience says that the makers might choose Shivin for the trophy. Let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Tamil makers are planning. Who do you think will win the show? Comment below.