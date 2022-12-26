Meet The Top 3 Finalists of BBK9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are heading towards the finale in another six days. They are giving their best to impress the audience and bag the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy. The BBK9 audience are eager to find out who will take home the trophy because Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are widely expected to be the winner and runner-up. They both are having equal voting percentage, and fans are working hard to keep them in the top positions. Well, the contestants who are in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga, Rupesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan, and Deepika Das.

The top three contestants, as per the social media voting results, are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya Uruduga. These three contestants have the highest voting percentage and are standing in the top three positions for the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale. A section of the audience says that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga will be the winner and runner-up of the show, respectively, and Divya Uruduga will end as the second runner-up. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.