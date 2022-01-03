Meet The Top 3 Contestants of Bigg Boss 15

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is getting good TRP ratings by grabbing the attention of the audience. It is rumored that the finale will air on January 16, 2022. Anyway, should wait for an official announcement. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijit Bichukale are contestants left in the house, and ticket for finale tasks are going on. There is a buzz on social media that the Bigg Boss 15 makers are planning to extend the show.

According to unofficial voting polls and predictions, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash might be in the top 3 list. The prediction suggests that Tejasswi or Karan Kundraa might bag the trophy of Bigg Boss 15. Pratik might be the second runner up of the show. Earlier, a section of the audience predicted that Umar or Pratik will be in the top third place. But after Pratik and Umar got into a physical fight over a task, Bigg Boss asks Umar to leave the glass house as he crossed the line of Bigg Boss rules.



Anyway, we will get to know what exactly happened in tonight's episode. Who do you think will be the winner and runner up of the show. Let us know in your comments.