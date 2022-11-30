Meet Top 3 Contestants in BB16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are changing their colors with each passing day. Bigg Boss has announced the wild card entries to the show, and they are the Golden Boys’ Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar. Well, it is known that contestants will be eager to know what's happening in the outside world and the viewers' response to their game. After Golden Boys’ Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar few contestants questioned them about their game and who viewers are receiving it. However, Bigg Boss warns them for breaking the rules. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss asks Shalin to speak in Hindi, and if he breaks the rules again, he might face the consequences. On the other hand, Nimrit is revealing her true face after becoming captain. In the recent promo, Bigg Boss asked Nimrit to rank contestants from 1 to 11 as per their game. Netizens say that Nimrit is playing an unfair game and being in favor for her friends. Anyway, Ankith, Priyanka, Tina, and Archana get into a heated argument with Nimrit.

It seems like Nimrit is getting hatred from the audience with her captaincy. They say that Nimrit is the worst captain of the season. Talking about the ninth week nominations, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, and Sajid Khan are nominated for this week elimination process. as per the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting result, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, and Tina Datta are in the safe zone. Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Sajid Khan are in danger zone.