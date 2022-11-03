Meet Top 2 Contestants In Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are giving their best to entertain the audience with their performances and drama in the house. BBK9 viewers are enjoying the show and are not missing an episode to judge contestants. As BBK9 passed five weeks, the audience are busy predicting the season 9 winner and runner-up of the show. Bigg Boss Kannad 9 viewers say that Roopesh Shetty has many chances to bag the trophy, and Rakesh Adiga might end up as the runner-up. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga have a massive fan base in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. They both impressed the audience with their behavior and performance on Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. Roopesh Shetty is topping the voting poll every week with the highest voting percentage, and Rakesh Adiga fans are trying to defeat Roopesh Shetty.

There are fan wars on social media platforms between Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga fans. Both fans are rooting for their favorite contestants and not stepping back to point out each other is drawbacks in the tasks. It is worth mentioning that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are racing with the same score, and viewers are liking their performance in the BBK9 house. Netizens declare that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are the top two contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Let us know your opinion on it in your comments.