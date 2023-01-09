Meet Top 2 Contestants of Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are doing everything they can to keep the audience engaged with unique tasks and strategies that are completely different from the previous seasons. With Bigg Boss 16 completing four months, only four contestants have been evicted from the house. While the other contestants who were eliminated from the show re-entered the BB16 house through wild card entries. Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning family weeks, which is totally different from past seasons. The contestants' families, who will enter the house, will stay in the glass house for a week.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli has predicted top two strong contestants in Bigg Boss 16. She says that Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakare are the two strongest contestants this season. They two are trying different game strategies each day by foreseeing their opponents' moves. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are having debates on the social media platform about the contestants' performance and behavior in the house.