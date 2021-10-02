Meet The Telugu Girl Entering Bigg Boss Tamil 5 as Contestant

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is going to start on October 3. According to the reports, Pavani Reddy is likely to step into the BB house. Kamal Haasan is the host of the show. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the show.

Here is the Telugu girl entering Bigg Boss Tamil 5 as a contestant.

Pavani Reddy is one of the well-known faces on small screen and silver screen. She is not only an actress but also a model. She is from Belgaum, Karnataka. Her debut show in Tamil was Rettai Vaal Kuruvi and later acted in the shows like Pasamalar (as Bharathi), EMI-Thavanai Murai Vazhkai (as Thara), and Rasaathi in the titular role. She won the hearts of the audience with her role - Nandhini in Chinna Thambi. She also acted in Telugu and Malayalam TV shows including Nenu Aayana Aaruguru Athalu, Agnipoolu, Naa Peru Meenakshi, Neelakkuyil, and Srimathi.

Coming to her personal life, she married Pradeep Kumar in 2013. He committed suicide in 2017. After a few days, she announced her second marriage with Anand Joy and they got married in 2020.