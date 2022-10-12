Meet The Surprise Package in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam is grabbing the attention of the audience with her funny conversations with other contestants. Netizens say that she is more entertaining than Rakhi Sawant in the Bigg Boss 16 house. BB16 viewers are trending Archana Gautam on Twitter with her video clip from the show.

In the recent episode, Shalin pushed Archana in the captaincy task. Archana's fight with Shalin was funny and the viewers liked it. We can say that Archana has left a good impression on BB16 viewers. If she continues to play the game in similar fashion without losing her focus or cool over unnecessary things, she has every chance to enter Bigg Boss 16 finale.

In the first week, Archana was quiet and observed the game strategies of other contestants. But in the second week, she showed off her talent and became a hyperactive contestant in the BB16 house. Bigg Boss 16 makers perhaps never expected this from Archana Goutam, who turned out to a surprise package in the house.

Who is Archana Gautam?

Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018, represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the sub-title of Most Talent 2018. Archana debuted in Bollywood in 2015. She has been doing modeling appearances in print and television, and advertising campaigns for various brands. Her films Great Grand Masti, Haseena Parker and Baaraat Company also did well at the box office

Archana Gautam Political Career

She joined Congress in November 2021 and got a ticket from Hastinapur (Assembly constituency) for the 2022 UP Legislative Assembly elections. Archana was among the 8 candidates from this constituency. She lost the seat to BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik, who won by 107587 votes, while Archana received only 1519 votes, according to the EC website.