Meet Strongest Female Contestant in KKK12, No She's Not Rubina

Khatron ke Khiladi 12 is out of top 10 TV shows list. But that doesn't stop contestants or viewers from loving the show.

KKK12 viewers are in love with the show as contestants are wooing the viewers with their stunts. Now, with the show inching towards the finish line, the curiosity among the audience has only increased to know which contestant will walk home with the trophy as Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner.

In the latest episode, host Rohit Shetty assigned the fire task and guess who aced it? Well, ever since viewers watched the episode, they have been singing praises of Jannat Zubair. And they say that

Jannat Zubair is one of the strongest female contestants in the house.

We know that Rubina Dilaik has been a revelation on this show after her Bigg Boss stint. But now, it appears that Jannat Zubair has overtaken her in terms of popularity.

Going by the latest episode in which Jannat performed the risky stunt, it's evident that she is one of the finalists in the eyes of the viewers.

It now remains to be seen if the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will push her to the top 3.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates about KKK12.